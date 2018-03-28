Menu
Login
Entertainment

Star Wars: Episode IX ending George Lucas wanted

Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
by Zoe Szathmary

SPOILER alert for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Jedi Master Luke Skywalker would have died in Episode 9 of the Star Wars franchise in George Lucas' version of the story, Mark Hamill has claimed.

Instead, Hamill's character died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which was written and directed by filmmaker Rian Johnson.

That movie, considered the eighth "episode" in the space series, hit theatres in December.

"I happen to know that George didn't kill Luke until the end of [Episode] 9, after he trained Leia," Hamill told IGN. "Which is another thread that was never played upon [in The Last Jedi]."

Johnson's film does not feature Skywalker training his sister, played by the late actor Carrie Fisher.

The news outlet notes that Hamill said earlier that Lucas wanted Skywalker to have a cameo role in Episode 9 before Disney took control of the franchise.

Star Wars originals: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and George Lucas.
Star Wars originals: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and George Lucas.

This article was originally published on Fox News and is reproduced with permission.

Topics:  george lucas mark hamill movies star wars

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

WITH only two weeks to go before the NRRRL season kick-off embattled club Lower Clarence Magpies have been rocked by a coaching bombshell.

Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

Unions have argued that children’s services had changed from child-minding to a more complex role of educating.

Unprecedented number of childcare centres expected to close

How to stop Facebook from grabbing your data

How Facebook can grab your data, and what to do to stop it

UPDATE: Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

Injured jockey Kirk Matheson rushed into surgery.

Local Partners