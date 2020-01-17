Bosnich: Was sacking Kurz the right decision?

THEY say that a week is a long time in sport and that has definitely been the case in the A-League.

Heading into last weekend Melbourne Victory coach Marco Kurz appeared to have turned his club's season around after back-to-back wins.

But after an uninspiring loss to the Central Coast Mariners on Sunday, Kurz now finds himself looking for a new job.

Coaches live and die by results and there's no denying that Melbourne Victory are not where they want to be at this stage of the year.

Sitting in sixth spot on the ladder after 13 rounds, the Victory are currently enduring their worst start to the season and something had to give.

All season there's been rumblings out of the Melbourne that the Victory playing group weren't happy with their training load, with conflicting reports that their training load was either too much or not enough.

Having watched the Victory closely this season there's no denying that they've lacked the attacking punch that they've had in previous years.

Last weekend against the Mariners the Victory looked like world beaters in the first half and then looked like they literally had the weight of the world on their shoulders in the second.

Should Kurz have been given more time to prove his worth? That's a question that will remain unanswered, those in charge of the Victory have made their decision and now it's up to the playing group to prove that decision right or wrong.

New caretaker coach Carlos Salvachua now has his work cut out for him to provide results and provide them fast.

Melbourne Victory are one of, if not, the biggest club in the country and their 27 000 members demand success.

Victory may not be able to catch Sydney FC on top of the ladder, but if they can string some wins together they have the playing roster and ability to be there in the biggest game on the last day of the season.

And it all starts this weekend when they take on their traditional rivals, Adelaide United, in the Original Derby.

The Newcastle Jets weren't able to register a first up win with their caretaker coach last weekend, but if Victory want to push their finals claims they need to get the three points this weekend.

Melbourne Victory's new head coach Carlos Salvachua (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)

It's up to Salvachua to unlock the potential in this Victory squad that Kurz wasn't able to.

This season Victory has been able to get on top of teams, but they haven't been able to put them away and that's what I want to see from them this weekend.

Who replaces Kurz on a fulltime basis next season will be the question that hangs over the Victory's head for the rest of this season.

If the Victory decide to go with a local coach, I think there's one candidate who stands out and that's John Aloisi.

Aloisi has been at the club before and was there when Ange Postecoglou and Kevin Muscat established the DNA that has made Victory the successful club that they is.

Aloisi knows the game in this country, he knows the players and how the league works and has the runs on the board at this level.

If the Victory go for an international coach it's important that they find a coach that buys into the Victory DNA and what the club stands for.

At this stage the list of international candidates is too large to nominate just one, but whichever way the Victory bosses go they need to make sure that they find a coach that can deliver results and deliver them fast.

Watch every game of the Hyundai A-League LIVE, ad-break free during play and in HD on FOX LEAGUE and streamed on Foxtel Now. Sign up today at Foxtel.com