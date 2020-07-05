Margo’s WWII diary found on supermarket floor

A woman in NSW's west has been reunited with her mother's World War II diary after it was found on the floor of a Sydney supermarket.

The priceless heirloom penned by Margo Cooper during her time in the Women's Auxiliary Airforce at Temora during the war was picked up at a store in Gordon and handed in to Kuring-Gai Police on May 20.

Rosie Gibson didn’t even know her mother’s war-time diary existed.

Mrs Cooper died in 2011 but two senior constables managed to track down her daughter Rosie Gibson, living in Dubbo.

Sen Const Carisa Parker called Ms Gibson to give her the good news.

"I want to thank her so much for her wonderful efforts in finding me and bringing this diary back to our family," Ms Gibson said.

Margo Cooper joined the Women’s Auxiliary Airforce.

"I can't get over how beautifully my mother used to write, and the diary is in such good condition. It was just wonderful to get the news on what would have been Mum's 98th birthday.

The diary reminded her daughter how beautifully she used to write.

"I don't think we knew this existed."

On March 22, 1943 Mrs Cooper described in the journal how her new life in a tiny Riverina town was changing.

"Since I have been at Temora, how different everything seems, my life, my friends, my whole outlook, my work, myself and my dreams," she wrote.

"The days seem ages enduring, and then when the night is here, a beautiful moon is seen rising, and the sky is wonderfully clear.

"The stars above are all flickering, the breeze is so beautifully cool."

Ms Gibson was delighted the two senior constables had tracked her down.

Sen Const Parker said she called to give Ms Gibson the good news on a significant day.

"When we called, she was just ecstatic because it was her mum," Sen Const Parker said.

"The day I called Rosie to tell her, it was actually her mum's birthday and that she would have turned 98.

"She said it was the best birthday present she could have had."

Orana Mid-Western Police District's Inspector Natalie Antaw delivered the diary to Ms Gibson on Thursday.

"To be able to bring the diary home to her daughters so they could cherish it and see the lovely words their mother had written, that's a very special moment for me as a police officer," Insp Antaw said.

