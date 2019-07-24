Menu
Margaret Fulton dies aged 94

by Ally Foster
24th Jul 2019 2:11 PM

Margaret Fulton, the woman heralded with shaping the early Australian food scene, has died at the age of 94.

Her granddaughter, Kate Gibbs, told delicious that her family was today mourning the loss of Ms Fulton.

In a statement to the publication, Ms Gibbs described her as a "treasured mother, grandmother and great-grandmother".

"They will release a statement in due course. Respect for their privacy at this time would be greatly appreciated," she said.

Ms Fulton was born in Scotland in 1924 and moved to Australia when she was three years old.

She is credited with shaping the food landscape of Australia as her time as a cooking "guru", writer, journalist, author and commentator.

She published a significant number of cookbooks and was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for her contributions to food writing and cookery.

Margaret Fulton has died at the age of 94.
Margaret Fulton has died at the age of 94.

 

