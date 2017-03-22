31°
Community

Marching towards a cure at Ballina's Relay for Life

22nd Mar 2017 6:20 AM
A file photo of the Ballina Shire Relay for Life
A file photo of the Ballina Shire Relay for Life Northern Star

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MEMBERS of the Ballina ex-service organisations will be on parade at this weekend's Ballina Shire Relay for Life to show their support for the theme "marching towards a cure".

John Woods, chair of the committee for the relay which raises money and awareness for The Cancer Council's support and research programs, said the former defence force men and women have in the past done their bit to "march towards peace".

"If we can win on both accounts (finding a cure for cancer and peace), the world will be a much better place," he said.

The troops will be on parade after the cancer survivors and their carers complete the opening lap of the relay at Kingsford Smith Park in Ballina at 3pm on Saturday, March 25. The relay continues until 8am the following day.

But the event will begin with a roar with members of the Latte Warriors social motorbike club and Pelicans on Posties completing a lap on their motorbikes, large and small.

The public can support the event by registering a team and taking part in the relay.

See the website relayforlife.org.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina relay for life northern rivers community relay for life

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Blood-thirsty critters rise from floodwaters

Blood-thirsty critters rise from floodwaters

FLOOD waters have spurred a breeding frenzy of blood-lusting critters that attack their pray in the blink of an eye.

Blindness doesn't stop young literary enthusiast

HARD WORK REWARDED: Wollongbar Public School student Shawn Rogers receives his new brailler from Alstonville/Wollongbar Quota vice president Susan French at his school assembly.

Shawn Rogers has been blind since birth

Marching towards a cure at Ballina's Relay for Life

A file photo of the Ballina Shire Relay for Life

The public can support the event by registering a team

Local SES training for tsunami readiness

TRAINING DAY: The Ballina State Emergency Service unit will hold tsunami information sessions in Ballina prior to a training day on April 8. Pictured are exercise planning officer Ian Lacey (left) and unit controller Gerry Burnage at Lighthouse Beach.

The important message firstly is "don't panic”

Local Partners

Blood-thirsty critters rise from floodwaters

FLOOD waters have spurred a breeding frenzy of blood-lusting critters that attack their pray in the blink of an eye.

Jo Jo Smith celebrates 50 years on stage

FAVORITE: Blues musician Jo Jo Smith arrived to Australia in 1974 from Dunedin, New Zealand, with a reputation as an established writer, drummer and singer.

She was the first female artist to perform at Bluesfest

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

A wild spirit on stage gets the party started

ON STAGE: In the company of the cast, injured Charles (Peter Harding) pours a drink while Elvira (Gale Bishop, right) glowers jealously at an anxious Ruth (Mechelle Anderson).

Blithe Spirit by Ballina Players

Is your child the next dirtgirlworld TV star?

JOIN THEM: Scrapboy and Dirtgirl get grubby.

Producers are looking for 20 children to be featured in new series

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HIS music has taken him across his native United States, and now it's Eric's ticket to Australia.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

Adele fan denies 'fat shaming', blames Gabba

Anita claims she never referred to Ms Bennett’s weight

CMC Awards: It's a night to rock for Lee Kernaghan

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Glamour for boy from the bush

Channel 10 weighs in on the future of Neighbours

Neighbours launched the career of Kylie Minogue.

Angry UK Neighbours’ fans have already launched a petition

Jo Jo Smith celebrates 50 years on stage

FAVORITE: Blues musician Jo Jo Smith arrived to Australia in 1974 from Dunedin, New Zealand, with a reputation as an established writer, drummer and singer.

She was the first female artist to perform at Bluesfest

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!