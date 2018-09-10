Menu
Crime

Man’s throat cut in alleged knife attack

by KEAGAN ELDER
10th Sep 2018 7:24 AM

A MAN has suffered a large cut to his throat and other facial injuries in an alleged attack overnight.

Police will allege the 43-year-old man was seriously assaulted by a 53-year-old man at Cranbrook.

The two men were allegedly involved in an altercation inside a Barellan Street residence about 9.45pm when the younger man was wounded with a knife and further assaulted.

The 53-year-old Cranbrook man, who is known to the victim, was charged with one count of unlawful wounding and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Townsville Magistrate Court today.

The man with the neck wound was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

If you have information about this incident for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

