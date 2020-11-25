Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man’s refusal to follow COVID rules delays court case

Aisling Brennan
25th Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT'S a basic requirement to enter Lismore Courthouse but one man's refusal to have his temperature checked means he'll have to wait to next year for his next court date.

Tyler Mumford was refused entry to the Zadoc St courthouse by the sheriffs on Monday after he was asked several times to undergo a mandatory temperature check but refused.

Every person who enters the courthouse is required to have their temperature checked as part of NSW Justice's COVID-19 precaution plan

Mr Mumford was due to appear before Lismore Local Court to face three charges of using a carriage service to threaten serious harm or menace.

However, after his display outside the courthouse earlier in the day, the court heard he'd been refused entry to the building by the sheriffs.

Magistrates Geoff Linden accepted that Mr Mumford had attended the courthouse as required despite not actually making it to the courtroom itself.

He adjourned the matter to January 18, where Mr Mumford is expected to appear

More Stories

Show More
coronavirusnorthernrivers covid19 pandemic lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Did Nicole Kidman cause Byron’s traffic bedlam?

        Premium Content Did Nicole Kidman cause Byron’s traffic bedlam?

        News MAJOR delays are at a scale “we have not seen before in Byron Bay”.

        3 speed changes on key roads motorists should know about

        Premium Content 3 speed changes on key roads motorists should know about

        News TRANSPORT for NSW’s Centre for Road Safety confirmed the changes and details of the...

        How to claim your $100 vouchers today

        How to claim your $100 vouchers today

        News Starting today, millions of households in NSW will be able to get free vouchers to...

        Restaurant fined $5000 for Public Health Order breach

        Premium Content Restaurant fined $5000 for Public Health Order breach

        Health POLICE monitored the eatery over two days before issuing the fine.