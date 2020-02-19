Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man’s ‘leg ripped off’ in workplace accident

19th Feb 2020 9:53 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM

 

A 35-year-old man has reportedly lost his leg in a workplace accident at a factory in Sydney's Macarthur region.

Ambulance crews were called to the Inghams Poultry Processing Plant on Ralfe Street, Tahmoor, at around 8am on Wednesday.

Paramedics worked frantically to free the man, who was trapped in a machine.

He was treated at the scene before being flown to hospital in a serious condition.

 

The man has been flown to hospital in a serious condition. Picture: 7 News Source:Channel 7
The man has been flown to hospital in a serious condition. Picture: 7 News Source:Channel 7

Multiple crews attended the scene, as well as a specialist team and rescue helicopter.

Three crews are currently at the scene, with another three and a rescue helicopter on their way.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman told 7 News that initial reports suggested the man had had his "leg ripped off".

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks leg wokrplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How local pilots can learn to ‘expect the unexpected’

        premium_icon How local pilots can learn to ‘expect the unexpected’

        News CIVIL Aviation Safety Authority is holding two briefing sessions in the area next week.

        TV star brings rock band to Splendour 2020

        premium_icon TV star brings rock band to Splendour 2020

        News THERE’S a face you may recognise in this young American band, which will play...

        Bird epidemic remains a mystery

        premium_icon Bird epidemic remains a mystery

        News High volume of sick and dying rainbow lorikeets around Australia

        Health officials call for release of key findings on ice use

        premium_icon Health officials call for release of key findings on ice use

        News A SPECIAL report into the impact of crystal methamphetamine was conducted over 18...