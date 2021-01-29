Menu
Man’s insane painting skills go viral

by Becky Pemberton
29th Jan 2021 8:51 PM

 

A home decorator has amazed DIY enthusiasts by painting an entire wall in just 30 seconds.

TikTok user @angela_j_official uploaded a clip of the man completing the job at lightning speed.

She included the caption: "How on earth is this even possible?"

The man starts off by walking alongside a yellow wall, while making zig-zag strokes with a roller covered in white paint.

TikTok user @angela_j_official shared a video of a man painting a wall in under 30 seconds. Picture: TikTok.
Once he reached the other side, he walked back the other way, this time brushing vertically to completely cover the wall.

In a matter of seconds, the entire wall was covered in paint.

Many people were highly impressed at his skills, and said they wanted to hire him to do their houses.

The man finished the job in seconds sweeping a roller vertically. Picture: TikTok.
One said: "Do you want to come and do my hallway, stairs and landing?"

Another added: "I'll pay him by the hour lol".

And one suggested: "It's just a soaked roller with a lot of strength so the paint doesn't stick to the roller when rolling."

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Man's insane painting skills go viral

