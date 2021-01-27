Man tries to hide from police under Cairns Esplanade boardwalk

Man tries to hide from police under Cairns Esplanade boardwalk

An Australia Day reveller trying to flee police during celebrations in Cairns has become stuck in mud and had to be rescued by officers instead.

The Victorian man, 21, got into a late-night argument with security and patrons at a licensed venue on Shields Street before leaving the area and trying to hide.

But Constable Matt Cornish said officers tracked the man's movements using the Cairns City safe security camera network and found him attempting to run and hide among mud and saltwater under the Cairns Esplanade boardwalk.

"The man ended up a little stuck in the mud and requested police assistance to get him out," he said.

Footage from one of the officer's body-worn cameras shows the man stumbling in the muddy water before reaching a hand towards the officer for assistance.

The man needed police assistance after becoming stuck in the mud. Picture: Queensland Police



The officer obliged and the man was arrested and loaded into the back of a divvy van.

Constable Cornish said the man was taken to the Cairns watch house where he was issued with two infringement notices, one each for public nuisance and obstructing police.

Cairns police said they were "extremely pleased" with the behaviour of locals on the Australia Day public holiday, with minimal offences recorded in the region.

Among the others caught doing the wrong thing was a Trinity Beach man, 49, who was allegedly detected drink-driving and a Manoora woman, 27, allegedly found drug-driving.

He was fined for public nuisance and obstructing police. Picture: Queensland Police



Originally published as Man's embarrassing escape fail