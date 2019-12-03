Pet owner's desperate search for therapy dog Bella

Andrew Pocock's therapy dog has gone missing from his Walloon property.

A WALLOON man, who had his life turned upside down after a serious motorbike crash, is distraught after his dedicated companion and assistance dog disappeared.

Andrew Pocock was on a trail ride through Kingaroy 18 months ago when he went over the handlebars and hit a boulder.

He is now classed as a C5 quadriplegic.

Mr Pocock spent more than a year in hospital recovering from the accident and only returned home four months ago.

"He nearly died on us twice," Mr Pocock's wife Tracey said.

The family decided to use the money from his accident to buy Andrew a dog that was in the process of being trained to be a therapy dog.

"It's kept him happy and kept him going for the whole time he's been in hospital," Mrs Pocock said.

"We used to take her to the hospital and she would go and see everyone in the spinal unit.

"The hospital organised for us to continue her training down on the Sunshine Coast and we paid $80 a session."

The British bulldog named Bella provided Andrew with plenty of smiles up until the family discovered she had gone missing at about 10pm on November 22. Now they are desperate to get her back.

Therapy dog Bella has been missing from Walloon since 22 November 2019.

"She's a happy dog, she'll always do something silly to make you laugh and it cheers Andrew up seeing her and her just being there for him," she said.

"It gave Andrew something to look forward to in life. He used to always be on the go, he always helped people, he was always doing stuff in the yard."

Not being able to keep up with his usual routine left Andrew struggling, but Bella helped to keep his spirits high.

"We've been ringing the RSPCA, the council, the vets, we've got it on Facebook sites, Gumtree. We've virtually done everything.

"There is a pet detective you can get, but we can't afford the money for it."

A GoFund Me page has also been set up.

Bella is blue and tan and was wearing a purple collar with her name and contact details on a rainbow tag. She is also microchipped.