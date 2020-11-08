Man’s airport surprise for girlfriend

A man has proposed to his Argentinian girlfriend in the middle of Brisbane airport as the couple was reunited after nearly 10 months apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jake Barwick hadn't seen his partner Lila since February, and surprised her at the baggage carousel on Saturday by popping the question, 7News reported.

Mr Barwick was ready to propose at the start of the year, but his plans were put on hold while his partner visited family in Argentina.

The COVID-19 pandemic then hit and Lila became stuck overseas.

But after 202 days Mr Barwick held a rose and stood in front of a sign asking the big question with a bottle of champagne as Lila emerged from the arrival gates.

The Argentinian native said yes.

Jake Barwick and his partner Lila were apart for 202 days.

Mr Barwick took to social media to announce his engagement.

"Yesterday exactly two years ago, Lila and I had the absolute pleasure of going on our first 'virtual' date together from our living rooms in Argentina and Australia," he wrote on Facebook.

"As romantic as the date was, we were hoping that by 2020 things would have gone a little differently for our anniversary this year but like life often does, unfortunately things don't always go according to plan.

"It's been a long 202 days since we've last seen each other but today Lila was granted not only her visa extension but also her exemption to enter Australia!

"This was no easy feat and we've had many stressful nights and setbacks to get to where we are today, but we are so thrilled to finally have this news to share!"

