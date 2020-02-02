Man’s 20 charges for horror crash

The driver has been charged with 20 offences related to the crash.

The driver has been charged with 20 offences related to the crash.

The 29-year-old allegedly behind the wheel of the 4WD that ploughed into a group of children walking down the street in Sydney has been charged with 20 offences related to the tragic incident, including an alcohol reading three times over the legal limit.

Four kids, aged 13 and younger, were killed in the horror smash on Saturday night and another three were injured while the driver and his 24-year-old female passenger walked away uninjured.

The driver has been charged with 20 offences related to the crash.

Police have been told the children were on the footpath when a Mitsubishi Triton utility allegedly mounted the kerb and struck the children.

The driver and a 24-year-old male passenger were uninjured. The driver was subjected to a roadside breath test and returned a positive result.

The driver was taken into custody near the scene on Bettington Road in Oatlands, near Parramatta, last night where he was subjected to a breath analysis which allegedly returned a reading of 0.150.

Coroners stretcher waiting outside their van after a fatal accident in Oatlands. Picture: Steve Tyson

Damaged fencing and tire marks where a fatal accident occurred on Bettington road Oatlands Picture: Steve Tyson

He was then taken to Westmead Hospital for further testing and was this morning charged with multiple offences related to the incident.

Those include four counts of manslaughter, numerous dangerous and drunk driving charges causing death and grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, driving with "high range" alcohol in his system, as well as driving through a red traffic light.

Daniel Abdallah and his wife Leila lost three children in the tragic incident.

The driver has now been charged with 20 offences:

• four counts of manslaughter,

• four counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - drive under influence,

• four counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous,

• dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive under the influence

• dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous

• two counts of cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle,

• negligent driving (occasioning death),

• negligent driving (occasioning grievous bodily harm),

• drive with high range PCA,

• proceed through red traffic light (not toll booth)

The driver has been refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

james.hall1@news.com.au