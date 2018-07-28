‘Loud screaming’ before fatal stabbing

The scene of the stabbing at Mango Hill, north of Brisbane. Picture: Sophie Chirgwin

A 42-YEAR-OLD man has died from stab wounds at a unit complex north of Brisbane.

Emergency services arrived at Brushwood Court, Mango Hill, about 8.40pm following reports of a dispute between two men.

Police confirmed the man was declared dead at the scene after QAS attempted CPR.

"There was a disturbance involving two male persons," Acting Inspector Les Hutton said.

"The male persons were known to each other and as a

result from the disturbance one male is deceased and another male is assisting with police inquiries."

Neighbours say the dead man's partner witnessed the alleged attack, which occurred between two neighbours of a unit complex.

Police have one man in custody but have not made any charges yet.

The investigation is expected to continue in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A neighbour reported hearing loud screaming before the police arrived.

"All we heard was the screaming," Harrison Hilyear said.

"I was sitting on the lounge and I bolted out the front and saw the lights and sirens.

"I saw the lady screaming.

"Most of the neighbours were out after it happened.

"They we're doing CPR for about 20 minutes or so."

Queensland Police Service said the investigations will continue overnight.