Mandy Moore married her rocker boyfriend, Tyler Goldsmith. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Mandy Moore stuns at her surprise wedding

by New York Post
21st Nov 2018 6:08 AM

Actress and musician Mandy Moore, 34, married fiance Taylor Goldsmith, 33, in an intimate backyard wedding over the weekend - and her dress was as unexpected as the ceremony itself.

The This Is Us star chose a pink gown designed by her friends Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte. The design featured a tiered tulle skirt, ruffled bodice, high neckline and flowers at the waist, reports the New York Post.

11•18•18

Moore's makeup artist Jenn Streicher, who complemented Moore's monochromatic look with glittery pink eyeshadow, rosy blush and mauve lips, shared (and later deleted) an Instagram photo of the actress before she walked down the aisle.

Moore herself posted a black-and-white pic with her new husband, captioned only with their wedding date, "11•18•18."

The bride wore her hair in a centre part with loose waves, topped with an embroidered pink tulle veil.

The sunset wedding ceremony was held at Moore's Los Angeles home in front of 50 guests and was attended by the couple's family and friends, including Moore's on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia and This Is Us co-stars Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown, along with her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.

Mandy Moore wore a pink dress by her favourite designers, Rodarte. Picture: Instagram
According to E!, Moore is said to have arranged "boho" nuptials with "rugs on the floor surrounding the altar" and a selection of "beautiful" floral arrangements.

An source reportedly told E! that the wedding "was an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening".

 

Friends posted pics of the ceremony to Instagram. Picture: Instagram
Another source told E! there was no formal dinner at the ceremony, but a "number of food stations around the venue, including meat, chicken, vegetarian, raw food, flat bread, cheese and charcuterie and more".

Guests could also treat themselves to "a whiskey station, lots of wine, and cake".

 

Mandy Moore and Tyler Goldsmith were married at their LA home. Picture: Instagram wedding
The celebrations reportedly continued at The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

This is Moore's second marriage; she finalised her divorce from rocker Ryan Adams in June 2016.

 

Mandy Moore with friends at her wedding. Picture: Instagram
- with the New York Post

