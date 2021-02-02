Man wore Mickey Mouse headband to Lismore court

Nimbin identity Peter Till has appeared in Lismore Local Court today on charges of possessing a prohibited plant, and he used the opportunity to lecture the court on the constitution.

Mr Till barely made it past the gallery when he started a long speech on the mention of “higher powers” in the constitution, how to “sack” a magistrate via the constitution.

Mr Till, moments after removing a Mickey Mouse headband he had worn into court, referenced several sections of the constitution.

Magistrate Jeff Linden asked Mr Till whether he was going to plead guilty or not guilty to the charges, but Mr Till replied that it “wasn’t his fault” if the Magistrate did not know the law.

Mr Till is facing charges of possessing a prohibited plant and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He will return to Lismore Local Court on May 13 for a hearing.

Upon leaving the court, Mr Till told the court “peace be with you all”.