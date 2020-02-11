Menu
Brandon Ames, 25, is set to be sentenced on Friday after he pleaded guilty to stealing a car carrying a baby in Lismore.
News

Man who stole car with sleeping baby to be sentenced

Aisling Brennan
11th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
A BALLINA man who has pleaded guilty to stealing a car carrying a sleeping baby has had his sentencing delayed.

Last month Brandon Kelly Ames pleaded guilty to stealing a motor vehicle, unlawfully taking and driving a motor vehicle with a person in it, using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention, driving a motor vehicle while disqualified and shoplifting with the value less than $2000.

The court heard that on December 5, Ames had stolen a parked car outside a Union St store in Lismore after he stole a bottle of drink from the same store.

The 25-year-old drove off with the vehicle, which held a 12-month-old child sleeping in a baby seat in back seat.

He then came to a stop because of traffic and was blocked in by other vehicles, including a police car.

Ames slammed the stolen car into the police vehicle before he was arrested.

The child was not harmed during the ordeal.

His solicitor, Tenika Vakauta, told Lismore Local Court on Monday a dispute over some facts had been resolved and her client was ready for sentencing.

But the police prosecutor told the court a “disk” he requested be played during the sentencing procedures could add some time proceedings.

To allow for the extra time, Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned the matter until February 14 at Lismore Local Court.

