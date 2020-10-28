Man who smashed library window fails to front court

A man who failed to appear before court has been convicted for offences of causing serious damage to property at two location in Byron Bay.

A man who failed to appear before court has been convicted for offences of causing serious damage to property at two location in Byron Bay.

A MAN who failed to front court has been ordered to pay thousands over damage to property in Byron Bay.

Byron Bay man Joshua Brock, 27, did not appear before Byron Bay Local Court as required on Monday.

He was convicted in his absence of two counts of destroying or damaging property.

According to court documents, Brock caused $1452 worth of damage when he smashed both sides of an electronic sign near the entrance to Woolworths at the Mercato Shopping Centre on Jonson St, Byron Bay about 12.40pm on July 24 this year.

Witnesses saw him kicking the sign, yelling and screaming at it, and they contacted police.

Before police arrived at the shopping centre, Brock walked to Byron Bay Library and smashed a large window.

According to court documents, he threw several rocks at the glass, punched the window and continued yelling.

Staff heard him and alerted police.

Later, when CCTV from the library was reviewed, Brock was clearly visible causing the damage, court documents said.

When he had not fronted court as of 12.15pm on Monday, Magistrate Karen Stafford dealt with the allegations in Brock's absence.

Ms Stafford noted the "very large compensation claim" and that the damage inflicted at Mercato was "intentional and repeated".

"The damage at Byron Library was not just a repetition of that offending, but he used a number of small rocks as well as punching the windows," she said.

"In both cases there was extensive damage caused.

"Given the deliberate nature of the offending and lack of matters put to the court in mitigation, these are matters that are deserving of substantial fines and compensation."

She convicted Brock of each offence.

For the library window, he was fined $1500 and ordered to pay $2793 compensation.

He was fined $1000 and must pay $1452 compensation for the electronic sign.