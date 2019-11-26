Man who raped two women to be released from jail

Rapist Raymond Leslie Haynes, 40, was hauled back to jail in March this year after he breached the conditions of a 10-year supervision order by lying to Corrective Services officers and for accessing pornography.

A MAN who raped two women in Rockhampton has had a stroke in jail and will be released from prison, despite breaching a supervision order.

The court heard that one month after returning to prison, Haynes had a stroke causing "cognitive and physical" difficulties.

The Gladstone-born man was sentenced to 10 years' jail in 2009 after pleading guilty to three counts of rape, deprivation of liberty and sexual assault against two women in 2008.

Haynes grabbed a 19-year-old woman walking home from work and forced her to perform oral sex before raping her, then asked for her phone number.

Months later in the second attack, he raped a 31-year-old woman in a toilet cubicle at the Cambridge Hotel.

At a hearing in Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, Haynes's legal team made an application for him to be released back into the community on the supervision order that was made in 2018.

Reports from psychologists showed that Haynes had made positive steps in his rehabilitation, but was having troubles regulating his emotions after a break up with a woman he met in prison.

The court heard on one occasion Haynes, who had been seeing the woman since May last year, blocked her from leaving his unit and then sent her 93 text messages.

He then denied to Corrective Service officers that she had been at his unit.

Despite the breach, Haynes's application was not opposed by Queensland's Attorney-General.

Justice Susan Brown said it was evident that the supervision order had proven effective because the breaches were picked up swiftly.

"(Reports) indicate that the risk can be reduced to an acceptable level and adequate protection of the community can be ensured by the release of the respondent to a continuation of the supervision order," she said.

Justice Brown ordered Haynes be released back on the supervision order that will continue until April 24, 2028. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.