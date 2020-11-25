Menu
Byron Bay Court House. Picture: Liana Boss
Crime

Man who punched officer in face appeals prison sentence

Liana Boss
24th Nov 2020 11:00 PM
A MAN who punched a Byron Bay police officer with such force he was thrown backwards will appeal his prison sentence.

Jamie Bloomfield, 25, from Loganlea in Queensland, was last week sentenced to 12 months behind bars.

He was subject to a warrant, dating back to a mid-2019 assault matter for which he failed to appear in court, when police found him heavily intoxicated in the Main Beach carpark in Byron Bay in the early hours of Sunday, November 15.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station as a result of his intoxicated state and while he was being moved from the police vehicle, he punched a constable between the eyes.

According to court documents, this strike caused the officer “immediate pain and discomfort” and knocked him backwards.

Bloomfield pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer in the execution of their duty when he went before court last Monday.

Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Bloomfield to 12 months’ prison.

Ms Stafford was also sentencing Bloomfield for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, over an incident involving his brother-in-law in Sydney last June.

He failed to appear in court the following month and there was a warrant issued at that time.

At the time of the June 2019 assault, he was already carrying out a community corrections order for another assault, against another brother-in law.

A notice of intent to appeal against the sentence imposed by Ms Stafford has been filed and Bloomfield is expected to face a hearing before Lismore District Court on January 19.

When the matter went briefly back before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, he did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

Byron Shire News

