Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Man traps poo jogger behind his shop

by Candace Sutton
26th Jun 2020 7:16 PM

 

A poo jogger has been caught in the act when he was captured on CCTV out the back of another man's shop, then forced to clean up his own mess.

A Video mounted on a wall outside the back of the shop shows a grey rubbish skip behind the shop and a small gap between it and the back wall of the shop.

Posted on @witzhappening under the take "caught a belter n forced to carry it with him", the video shows the white man slip with his trousers round his ankles squatted between the skip and the wall.

The poo jogger squats behind the shop unaware that despite being shielded by the skip, a video camera is filming him.
The poo jogger squats behind the shop unaware that despite being shielded by the skip, a video camera is filming him.

Then the back door of the shop swings open and out comes an African man who realises he has swung the door onto someone and cries out.

When he sees the partly-clothed man there, he yells at him and tells him to clean up his business.

The offender is forced to use his bare hands to clean up the poo and then carry it off with him across the road.

The man is forced to clean up his mess with his own bare hands.
The man is forced to clean up his mess with his own bare hands.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Originally published as Man traps poo jogger behind his shop

The shop owner pushed open the back door and realises someone is trapped behind it.
The shop owner pushed open the back door and realises someone is trapped behind it.
Looking round the door he quickly realises what the man has been doing there,
Looking round the door he quickly realises what the man has been doing there,
The shop owner yelled at the offender.
The shop owner yelled at the offender.
Pointing and yelling he tells the man to clean up after him.
Pointing and yelling he tells the man to clean up after him.
the shame faced poo jogger then carries the mess he made with him and walks away.
the shame faced poo jogger then carries the mess he made with him and walks away.

More Stories

Show More
crime disgusting act offbeat poo jogger

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        John, 90, picks up an iPad to continue daily news ritual

        premium_icon John, 90, picks up an iPad to continue daily news ritual

        News ONE of our most loyal readers could not part with the Northern Star, so he’s learning to use an iPad at 90.

        Psychiatrical test needed for armed robber before sentencing

        premium_icon Psychiatrical test needed for armed robber before sentencing

        News A BALLINA man who pleaded guilty to possessing a replica pistol will need to...

        Student support axed as council ends SCU scholarship

        premium_icon Student support axed as council ends SCU scholarship

        News THE scholarship means $5000 per year for three years for a resident studying in the...

        Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        premium_icon Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        News The majority of food for the needy is coming from outside our region