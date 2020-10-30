Man trapped under tree during storm

EMERGENCY CREWS: Ambulance paramedics, police and SES workers attended an incident to assist a man injured on Rotary Drive, Lismore, in stormy weather. Photo: Trevor Veale.

UPDATE 10.05am: UPDATE: A MAN is lucky to escape serious injury after a heavy branch missed crushing him by millimeters.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Russell Ewing said the man was very fortunate when the 2m wide branch fell on him on Thursday afternoon.

"About 3.25pm yesterday he was in Rotary Park working for Lismore Council and part of the crown section from a Morton Bay fig fell down and he was trapped underneath," he said.

"Luckily the man was working with two other people also employed by council, and they were able to call emergency services and police, ambulance and State Emergency Services attended.

"Because of the location and vegetation he was carried out on a litter by police with assistance from SES volunteers."

Act Insp Ewing said the man was very lucy the main trunk of the crown "missed him by millimeters, but the crown struck his left forearm."

"It could have been much worse," he said.

"A number of factors were in his favour, he was with other people, the heaviest part of the tree crown trunk missed him and emergency services worked together to help him."

Original story: EMERGENCY services were called to an incident involving a man trapped under a tree during a storm on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood Ambulance NSW paramedics, officers from the Richmond Police District and State Emergency Services crews attended the scene which occurred on Rotary Drive, Lismore.

According to Ambulance NSW, they were called to the incident at 5.17pm.

There a man, 43, was assessed by paramedics and a specialist medical care team comprising a doctor and a critical care paramedic, regarding a fractured forearm and lower back pain.

The man was transported to the Lismore Base Hospital where he remained overnight.

RPD Acting Inspector Russell Ewing said police hope to speak with the man about the incident some time today.

It is not yet known how the incident occurred.