Menu
Login
Paramedics were called to a single-motorbike crash at Landsborough this morning, where man was reportedly trapped against a tree.
Paramedics were called to a single-motorbike crash at Landsborough this morning, where man was reportedly trapped against a tree. David Nielsen
News

Man injured after motorbike crashes into tree

Ashley Carter
by
7th Sep 2018 12:03 PM

A MAN in his 40s has suffered injuries after his motorbike crashed into a tree this morning at Landsborough.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Tunnel Ridge Rd to a single-motorbike crash about 11.45am.

It was reported by the 000 caller that the man was trapped against the tree.

Paramedics treated the man with shoulder and leg injured at the scene. He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

No delays were expected in the area.

landsborough motorbike crash paramedics
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring The new law came into effect on September 1

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Sport Ballina Seagulls prepare for grand final

    Fighting the big blue

    Fighting the big blue

    News From cute pets to fairy floss, there is something for everyone

    Local Partners