Man to fight charges over alleged attack with scissors

A Queensland man facing serious assault charges over an alleged incident in Byron Bay will defend all allegations against him, a court has heard.

Solomon Christopher Burke, 21, from Carrara, pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless wounding, being armed with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm when the case against him went before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

Police will allege Mr Burke used a pair of broken scissors to wound Neerim Peters recklessly and assaulted Jakeb Osborne, occasioning actual bodily harm to him, in Byron Bay shortly after 5pm on November 11 last year.

Mr Burke is on bail and a relative has agreed to forfeit $1500 if he breaches his bail conditions.

In court, his defence solicitor said he was yet to have received a full brief of evidence from police.

He said what they had received was “missing some CCTV footage” which is believed to be relevant to the allegations.

The court heard five prosecution witnesses would be called during the hearing.

An expert will be required to give evidence regarding the allegation of wounds inflicted.

Court documents from a previous bail decision indicate Mr Burke had raised self-defence with police.

Magistrate Karen Stafford listed the matter for a hearing on August 17 and 18.

The case will be mentioned briefly on June 28 to confirm the parties are ready to proceed.