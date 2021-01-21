Man to defend MDMA, ice supply charges

A Grafton man will defend drug supply charges that arose from a traffic stop near Byron Bay.

A Northern NSW man will defend drug supply charges that arose from a traffic stop, a court has heard.

Drew Raska, 28, from Grafton, was present in Byron Bay Local Court when the case against him was mentioned on Monday.

The court heard he had previously indicated guilty pleas to three drug possession charges.

But since the case was first brought before the court last year, extra charges were laid against him.

His lawyer lodged not guilty pleas on his behalf to these new charges, which include drug supply charges relating to 30g of methylamphetamine and 20g of MDMA pills, dealing with the proceeds of crime and driving with an illicit drug present in his system.

Police will allege they found the drugs after stopping Mr Raska for random testing at Ewingsdale on the morning of October 2 last year.

Police prosecutor Sgt Chris Martin said it was not yet clear how long police would need to finalise the brief of evidence.

The matter will return to court on March 15.