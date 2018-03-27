Menu
Man swallowed by escalator in terrifying footage

by Ally Foster

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a man was swallowed by an escalator as a hole unexpectedly opened up beneath him.

The video shows dozens of people walking down the seemingly broken escalator during rush hour at Ayazaga Metro station in Istanbul, Turkey.

As the man, named by local media as Mehmet Ali Erik, hops on the escalator suddenly jolts to life causing a section to collapse, pushing the man into the hole before the metal stairs close over the top of him.

Mehmet was reportedly trapped in the hole for an hour and was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being rescued by firefighters.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality stated that a warning sign has been put up near the broken escalator, though it failed to stop people from using it.

