EMERGENCY services have been called to help a man with head and neck injuries at Eurimbula National Park near Turkey Beach.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene shortly after 4pm.

A QAS spokesperson said the man received head and neck injuries after he was struck by a falling tree branch.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were already at the scene to assist a permitted burn.

A rescue helicopter has been notified.