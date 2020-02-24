Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man is being treated at the scene.
The man is being treated at the scene.
News

Man suffers multiple fractures after being hit by car

Melanie Plane
24th Feb 2020 12:01 PM | Updated: 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.30AM: A RESCUE chopper has been called to the scene of a serious pedestrian and car crash near Biloela where a man has suffered head injuries. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed fire crews were called to the scene at 10.45am and were assisting. 

She said the crash had occurred on the Dawson Highway, near the intersection of Valley View Drive. 

UPDATE 11.15AM: PARAMEDICS have arrived at the scene of a serious crash in the Biloela area. 

Reports suggest a man in his 50s has been hit by a car and has suffered a skull fracture. 

He is reportedly conscious and is being treated by paramedics on the roadway where the incident occurred. 

Police have been called to assist with traffic control, as the accident has occurred on a hazardous corner. 

It is not yet known if a helicopter will be tasked to attend. 

BREAKING 11AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash in the Biloela area.

Reports suggest a man in his 50s has been hit by a car on the Dawson Hwy.

He has reportedly suffered a head injury, potential broken shoulder and potential broken wrist after being hit by the bullbar of a vehicle.

car versus pedestrian tmbcrash tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A splendid day for locals to have tickets on themselves

        premium_icon A splendid day for locals to have tickets on themselves

        News NORTHERN Rivers residents snapped up locals' tickets to Splendour in the Grass -- when can everyone else get theirs?

        Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

        premium_icon Indigenous kids at Ballina Public create powerful song

        News INTO Baker Boy? You will dig this new song written in the border Bundjalung...

        Macadamia Castle welcomes surprise new visitor

        premium_icon Macadamia Castle welcomes surprise new visitor

        News IS this the Macadamia Castle’s cutest visitor ever?

        Two French men killed in horror highway smash

        premium_icon Two French men killed in horror highway smash

        News Grim scenes as police investigate fatal crash