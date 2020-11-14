Menu
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a head laceration after being involved in an altercation at Byron Bay.
Man suffers head injury after disagreement gets out of hand

Cathy Adams
14th Nov 2020 10:30 AM
A MAN in his 20s was taken to hospital after a disagreement between two groups of youths got out of hand in Byron Bay.

Police said the incident occurred at the bus stop on Jonson St, near Railway Park, at 9.25pm on Friday.

A couple of the youths became involved in an altercation, with one of the men taken to Tweed Heads hospital with a small laceration.

Police said the other person involved has been identified, and investigations are continuing.

