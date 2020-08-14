Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is fighting for life after he was stabbed several times in a shocking attack inside a maximum security prison.
A man is fighting for life after he was stabbed several times in a shocking attack inside a maximum security prison.
Crime

Man stabbed in shocking prison attack

by Anthony Piovesan
14th Aug 2020 5:14 PM

A man is fighting for life after he was stabbed several times by a fellow inmate inside a Victorian maximum security prison.

Geelong Crime Investigation Unit is investigating after the 47-year-old was attacked at Barwon Correctional Prison in Lara about 1pm on Friday.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed the disturbing incident, warning the victim had been flown to hospital in a serious condition with "multiple injuries".

Originally published as Man stabbed in shocking prison attack

barwon prison crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        NSW confirms nine new COVID-19 cases

        Health New South Wales has recorded nine new COVID-19 cases, with the Tangara school cluster jumping to 21 infections.

        Survey reveals how galleries are coping with restrictions

        Premium Content Survey reveals how galleries are coping with restrictions

        News VISITOR numbers are down and opening hours are reduced, but local galleries are...

        'NASTY': Ballina star hurt in NRL, is his dream over?

        Premium Content 'NASTY': Ballina star hurt in NRL, is his dream over?

        News Aubusson was due to equal the Roosters' club record of 302 games

        4 men allegedly involved in fatal Ballina fight face court

        Premium Content 4 men allegedly involved in fatal Ballina fight face court

        News JESSE Vilkelis-Curas, 24, died from injuries sustained during a fight in...