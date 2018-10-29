Menu
Login
Police
Police Trevor Veale
Crime

Man stabbed in altercation near Grafton

Adam Hourigan
by
29th Oct 2018 11:32 AM | Updated: 11:57 AM

A MAN will appear in court after another man was stabbed at a house south of Grafton..

About 12.30pm, an 18-year-old man went to a home on Omega Drive, Kungala.

Following an altercation, the 18-year-old man allegedly punched and stabbed the occupant of the home, a 44-year-old man known to him.

The older man sustained a laceration to his chin. He was taken to Grafton Base Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Shortly after, the 18-year-old man attended Grafton Hospital after being treated for injuries to his hand.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and commenced investigations.

Following inquiries, police arrested an 18-year-old man at Grafton Hospital.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station, where he was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Grafton Local Court on Monday 19 November 2018.

clarence crime editors picks kungala nsw police stabbing
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News PROPERTY owners call to get rid of charity bins.

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather A man has died and there is extensive damage after two freak storms

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Local Partners