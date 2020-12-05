Group flee after stabbing man, hitting teen with metal pole

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

A MAN was stabbed with a glass bottle while another was struck with a metal pole during a fight with a group of teenagers near Lismore last night.

NSW Police have confirmed a 38-year-old man was at a home with family and friends on Friday, 4, on Churchwood Place, Goonellabah, when rocks were thrown at the house about 10pm.

The man, a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, walked outside and were confronted on Allington Place by a group of males.

A fight broke out between the two groups.

During the altercation, the older man was stabbed with a glass bottle and the 19-year-old man was struck a number of times with a metal pole, before the group fled the scene.

The 16-year-old was uninjured.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and searched the area.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the men at the scene, before they were both taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

The older man remains in hospital and will undergo surgery and the younger man has since been released.

As part of investigations, police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact Lismore Police on (02) 6626 0599.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.