Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are on the scene after a man was allegedly shot in Ravenhall about 8.30am on Wednesday. Picture: Channel 9
Police are on the scene after a man was allegedly shot in Ravenhall about 8.30am on Wednesday. Picture: Channel 9
Crime

Man shot at Melbourne worksite

by Anthony Piovesan
9th Dec 2020 10:31 AM

A man has been shot at a worksite in Melbourne's west on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the Rebecca Drive site in Ravenhall about 8.30am and discovered a man with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound" to his upper body.

Workers on site restrained a man on scene until police arrived.

Chaos has unfolded at a worksite in Melbourne’s outer west after a man allegedly shot a worker. Picture: Channel 9
Chaos has unfolded at a worksite in Melbourne’s outer west after a man allegedly shot a worker. Picture: Channel 9


The man, believed to be in his 80s, is assisting police with their inquiries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.

More to come

Originally published as Man shot at Melbourne worksite

More Stories

crime editors picks melbourne ravenhall

Just In

    What Aussies Googled in 2020

    What Aussies Googled in 2020
    • 9th Dec 2020 10:27 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kids forced to stand ‘far too close’ to road at bus stop

        Premium Content Kids forced to stand ‘far too close’ to road at bus stop

        News The “dangerous” Ballina bus stop is in an 80km/h zone and means kids are standing just metres away from fast-moving cars.

        ’Mission that saved my brother’s life’: Helicopter milestone

        Premium Content ’Mission that saved my brother’s life’: Helicopter milestone

        News Mick Kerry reflects on 35 years with Westpac rescue chopper

        ‘I might have a seizure’: Man faces court over house fire

        Premium Content ‘I might have a seizure’: Man faces court over house fire

        Crime THE 25-year-old, appeared physically unwell as he fronted court for the first time...

        Man arrested in Byron Bay over child abuse material

        Premium Content Man arrested in Byron Bay over child abuse material

        Crime HE told the court he would be “no danger to the community” if released on bail.