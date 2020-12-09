Man shot at Melbourne worksite
A man has been shot at a worksite in Melbourne's west on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services rushed to the Rebecca Drive site in Ravenhall about 8.30am and discovered a man with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound" to his upper body.
Workers on site restrained a man on scene until police arrived.
The man, believed to be in his 80s, is assisting police with their inquiries.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined, and the investigation remains ongoing.
More to come
Originally published as Man shot at Melbourne worksite