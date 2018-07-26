Menu
Login
Suspicious house fire on Fisher St, Bucasia
Suspicious house fire on Fisher St, Bucasia Stuart Quinn
Crime

Man set on fire in alleged Bucasia attack

Madura Mccormack
by
26th Jul 2018 11:27 AM | Updated: 12:16 PM

POLICE have launched an investigation after an alleged arson incident which left a man with burns to his body overnight.

At 11.30pm, police responding to reports fire had engulfed a duplex property on Fisher Street, Bucasia.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A 42-year-old man, the occupant of the unit, was located nearby with burns to his upper body and facial injuries.

Initial investigations suggest the 42-year-old was set alight by a man who entered the unit, and subsequently, the fire spread to the dwelling.

The 42-year-old man was transported to Mackay Base Hospital with non-life threatening burns to his torso, arm and back.

No one else was physically injured.

A 47-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a female are assisting police with their inquiries.

Police have established crime scenes at the Fisher Street property, as well as at a home on Downie Avenue.

Investigations are continuing.

arson bucasia editors picks fisher street fire mackay crime mackay police queensland police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    POW! Superheroes unite for special fundraiser

    Community THE Lennox Head Trojans are encouraging kids (and big big kids) to get dressed up for this weekend's game.

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Council News Councillor proposes extended low-noise pavement

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    News Get your first look of these $15 million facilities

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    News All 144 girders in place as Harwood Bridge is 90% complete

    Local Partners