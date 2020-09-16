Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
News

Buffalo tramples man in workplace accident

by WILL ZWAR
16th Sep 2020 8:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a buffalo in Daly River this afternoon.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had responded to a call made from Midway Station about 1pm this afternoon.

The man was conscious and stable after the incident but had sustained injuries to his arms, legs and torso.

SJA crews worked to help the man with CareFlight, which sent a helicopter to transport him to hospital.

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after being trampled by buffalo

accident wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hotel proposal had ‘greater aspirations than square metres’

        Premium Content Hotel proposal had ‘greater aspirations than square metres’

        Council News WHY a proposed $34 million hotel, function space won’t be approved.

        New item in search for missing backpacker

        New item in search for missing backpacker

        News "The black watch that Theo was wearing wasn’t the one we thought"

        Council challenges the region to commit time to cycling

        Premium Content Council challenges the region to commit time to cycling

        News ONE Northern Rivers council is encouraging local businesses to get their staff into...

        5 things you need to know about the new bypass

        Premium Content 5 things you need to know about the new bypass

        News THE long-awaited Broadwater, Wardell and Woodburn bypass has officially opened, so...