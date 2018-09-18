Menu
Login
Crime

Man on the run after ramming police car

by Ally Foster
18th Sep 2018 7:01 AM

A SEARCH is underway for the man who allegedly rammed a police car during an attempted arrest in Sydney's southwest.

Police attempted to arrest Christian Nassar, 34, at about 4pm yesterday on Norman St at Condell Park on multiple serious fraud offences.

Officers claim their car was repeatedly rammed by Nassar's vehicle while they were still inside, before fleeing the scene.

One officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A search is ongoing for Mr Nassar and the vehicle, which is described as a gun metal grey Audi R S6, with significant damage to the front and rear end.

The car was last seen travelling south on Taylor Street.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks nsw police ramming
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Harsh new road rule you need to know

    Harsh new road rule you need to know

    News STRICTER penalties are in place from today for motorists caught using phones. Here’s everything you can and can’t do.

    Organisations share in $350,000 worth of grants

    Organisations share in $350,000 worth of grants

    News Organisations share in $350k grant

    Hidden treasures uncovered

    Hidden treasures uncovered

    Community Ballina visitors love the museum

    Helping seniors smile

    Helping seniors smile

    News Macadamia Castle launches new animal experiences

    Local Partners