Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
"Under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse". John Foxx
Offbeat

Man riding horse stopped by police for using phone

29th Jan 2020 12:15 PM | Updated: 2:56 PM

A man using a mobile phone while horseriding has faced court - because he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the animal.

The man was riding along a rural NSW road, travelling at an estimated speed of 10km/h and holding a mobile phone to his ear when police stopped him, the Tenterfield Star reports. 

When he later had the matter dealt with in Mudgee Local Court, Magistrate David Day said, "under the road rules a horse is a vehicle ... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse".

While the defendant's solicitor submitted that the matter was "trivial", the 30-year-old man pleaded guilty to using a mobile phone while riding a horse "because he concedes that the horse was in motion".

In NSW, a 'vehicle' includes an animal-drawn vehicle, and an animal that is being ridden or drawing a vehicle, with a 'ride' defined as the rider of a motor bike or animal-drawn vehicle, includes to be in control of (NSW legislation, Road Rules 2014, Road Users and Vehicles).

More Stories

Show More
editors picks horse mobile phone while riding offbeat police rural
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eight Northern Rivers eateries fined by food authority

        premium_icon Eight Northern Rivers eateries fined by food authority

        News LOCAL eateries and supermarkets were issued food safety fines in the past 12 months.

        Helping make childbirth a positive experience

        premium_icon Helping make childbirth a positive experience

        News A LOCAL midwife and calmbirth educator is opening a pre-and post birth support...

        Region’s shorts on show at festival

        premium_icon Region’s shorts on show at festival

        Movies Flickerfest, and its array of local and international films, comes to the Northern...

        Claims ocean pools ‘part of bygone era’, financial burden

        premium_icon Claims ocean pools ‘part of bygone era’, financial burden

        News PROTESTERS argue proposed Ballina pool will be a financial burden.