Mitchell Bulsey charged with grievous bodily harm for allegedly kicking his heavily pregnant partner in the stomach and putting their child’s life at risk.
Crime

Dad ‘nearly kills’ unborn child in brutal attack on partner

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
13th May 2020 2:18 PM
A Townsville man has been charged with serious offences for allegedly kicking his pregnant partner in the stomach and nearly killing their unborn child.

Mitchell Bulsey has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm, assaulting a pregnant female and breaching bail for the incident on Monday.

Police were called to a Townsville address after Bulsey allegedly kicked his partner in the stomach while she was 35 weeks gestation.

Townsville Police will allege the man nearly killed his unborn child. The woman has reportedly given birth since the incident.

Bulsey did not apply for bail when he faced Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

His matter was adjourned until July 8 for a committal hearing.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

