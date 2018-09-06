Menu
The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter is on the way to a crash at Moranbah in the state's north. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight
News

Head-on crash leaves man with spinal injuries

by Staff writers
6th Sep 2018 10:33 PM

CREWS are at the scene of a major car accident southwest of Mackay which has left a man in his forties with serious spinal injuries.

Police said three cars collided in a head-on crash on the Moranbah Access Rd at Moranbah just after 5pm, with at least one of the cars rolled onto its side.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man's injuries were "serious but not life-threatening".

Crews are working to free the man who is trapped inside the vehicle.

Paramedics are also treating another man in his 50s and a women in her 30s at the scene who both suffered minor injuries.

The RACQ LifeFlight Helicopter is en route.

Meanwhile, NSW Police are investigating a fatal crash in the state's mid-west.

Just before 4pm, emergency services were called to Ilford Sofala Road at Ilford, after reports two cars had crashed head on.

The female driver of a Suzuki, aged in her 20s, died at the scene.

The male driver and female passenger of a Holden Ute were both airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Orana-Mid Western Police District attended and with the assistance of the Crash Investigation Unit, will investigate the circumstances of the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

crash editors picks moranbah

