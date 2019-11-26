Menu
Police are hunting a man after a sickening one-punch attack on a man who was struck from behind.
Crime

Man knocked out, loses teeth in one-punch attack

by Nick Hansen
26th Nov 2019 3:15 PM
Police are hunting a man after a sickening one-punch attack in the CBD on a man early Saturday.

Two men were walking down Park St at 2.30am when one of them was struck from behind by another man.

Shocking vision of the attack shows the man sprinting up behind the victim, hitting him at speed - sending the man's body falling to the pavement.

Police are looking for a man who attacked another man in Sydney in a one-punch attack. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett
The man, who lost teeth in the attack, is not believed to have had any earlier contact with the man.

The victim was unconscious for several minutes as members of the public tried to help and called emergency services.

He was taken to hospital suffering severe facial injuries and concussion.

Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command commenced an investigation and are appealing to the public for information.

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

Anyone who may know this man's whereabouts or has information regarding the attack is urged to contact police.

