Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Man killed in shark attack on Gold Coast

by Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Chamberlin
8th Sep 2020 5:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been killed by a shark on the Gold Coast.

The attack happened at the popular Greenmount Beach just after 5pm.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Lifeguards treated the person on the beach but they could not be saved.

It is the first fatal shark attack at a netted Queensland beach in decades.

The attack happened near the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Lifesaving Club, a police spokesman said.

"A male has been pulled from the water after what has been reported as a shark attack," the spokesman said.

"Investigations are continuing."

 

More to come.

Originally published as Man killed in shark attack on Gold Coast

More Stories

editors picks environment man killed shark shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why NSW is winning its COVID-19 fight

        Why NSW is winning its COVID-19 fight

        Health The PM has described the NSW COVID-19 response as the “gold standard” for Australia. Here’s what Gladys Berejiklian has done right.

        COVID-19 may be making magpies swoop more

        Premium Content COVID-19 may be making magpies swoop more

        News Face masks confuse territorial magpies

        TIMBER! Cops want witnesses to huge log dragged through town

        TIMBER! Cops want witnesses to huge log dragged through town

        News DID you see a semi-trailer losing a log while driving through a Northern Rivers...

        PM backs NSW response in COVID border wars

        Premium Content PM backs NSW response in COVID border wars

        News Scott Morrison has blasted the Victorian roadmap out of lockdown.