Menu
Login
News

Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

1st Jan 2019 6:47 AM | Updated: 7:03 AM

A MAN has died after a single car crash this morning at Casino.

About 2.45am this morning, a vehicle was travelling east on Sextonville Road, near the intersection of Lakeside Drive, when it has left the road and hit an electrical supply box.

The vehicle rolled, trapping two of its three occupants.

A female passenger managed to free herself from the wreck.

The male driver and male front seat passenger were trapped in the vehicle which has caught fire.

Emergency services were notified by neighbours.

Police were able to pull the driver from the vehicle, however due to the flames officers were unable to reach the passenger.

The male passenger, believed to be in his 20s, died at the scene.

The female passenger was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for suspected back injuries.

Both injured parties were taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

The driver will also undergo mandatory testing.

Officers from the Crash Investigation Unit will continue inquiries into the events leading up to the crash.

Inquiries at the scene are continuing with local diversions in place.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

crash editors picks fatality rollover
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners