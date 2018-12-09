Menu
Login
Police and paramedics attended a fatal car crash at Marian early this morning
Police and paramedics attended a fatal car crash at Marian early this morning Jordan Phillip
Breaking

Man killed in crash west of Mackay

Zizi Averill
by
9th Dec 2018 10:34 AM

A MAN has been killed after the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree at Marian in the early hours of this morning. 

The male driver was the vehicle's only occupant, when it car swerved off Anzac Avenue at 4.50am.

In a statement, Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) said the man sustained critical injuries from the crash. While paramedics quickly attended the incident, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

The police Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the accident.

fatality marian marian crash qas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On VISITING Pat and Gynette Kennedy's home is a Northern Rivers Christmas tradition that has been going for 24 years.

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Local Partners