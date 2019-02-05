Menu
Login
Police investigate after a man was killed after being struck by a train at Munno Para. Picture: 9news
Police investigate after a man was killed after being struck by a train at Munno Para. Picture: 9news
News

Man ‘running across tracks’ before struck by train

5th Feb 2019 12:06 PM

A man who died after being hit by a train in Adelaideâ€™s north was running across the tracks seconds before the fatal blow, police say.

Emergency services were called to Munno Para Railway Station just after 10pm on Monday after reports a man had been struck by a train.

Police have reviewed CCTV from the railway station. It shows the man running jump down from a platform and sprint across the tracks.

The 40-year-old, from Smithfield Plains, died at the scene.

The train driver and passengers were not injured during the incident.

Train services have resumed as normal on Tuesday morning.

A report is being prepared for the Coroner.

editors picks fatality train train hit

Top Stories

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    Your vote will shine a light on important cause

    News THE CEO of Hearfelt House is a finalist in the Rex Airlines Regional Woman of the Year Award, but needs public votes to get the state gong.

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period