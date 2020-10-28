Menu
Crime

Man jailed for splitting housemate’s head with metal bed frame

Alex Treacy
Alex Treacy
28th Oct 2020 9:10 AM
An alcoholic Logan boilermaker will spend six months behind bars after he was convicted of drunkenly assaulting his former housemate by punching him in the face repeatedly and then launching a metal bed frame into the back of his head while he received medical attention.

Loganlea man Shannon Jay Roberts, 34, pleaded guilty in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Tuesday to common assault and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

The court heard the two violent assault occurred in the evening of July 26 this year after the pair had been drinking together at their local.

Defence lawyer Penny Hallam told the court the pair had a "good night" together at the pub, which ended when Roberts "drank too much" and got cut off from service.

Loganlea boilermaker Shannon Jay Roberts, 34. Picture: Facebook
Loganlea boilermaker Shannon Jay Roberts, 34. Picture: Facebook

This caused some tension between Roberts and his housemate, who wanted to kick on.

Roberts went home and took a bottle of wine from his housemate's room which, Ms Hallam stressed, had originally been purchased by her client, before the pair quarrelled when Roberts' housemate returned.

Police prosecutor Sgt Donna Kay told the court Roberts "punched (his housemate) several times in the face" before launching an entire metal bed frame into the back of his head as he sat on the stairs receiving medical attention.

This caused a "20c piece-sized" wound to the housemate's head, which required suturing, and he also suffered a bloody nose from the punches.

Sgt Kay told the court Roberts was unable to be interviewed due to his "intoxication" and expressed no remorse.

Ms Hallam noted that her client threw the bed frame "recklessly" rather than with intent, as the housemate was outside Roberts' line of sight when he launched the projectile off the balcony.

Roberts has been in custody since the incident, a period of 93 days.

Ms Hallam said her client had had a problem with alcohol since his teen years and had struggled with the transition of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to online due to COVID-19.

Magistrate Clare Kelly sentenced him to serve six months of an 18-month head sentence, meaning he will be released on parole on January 26, Australia Day.

Originally published as Man jailed for splitting housemate's head with metal bed frame

assault bed frame court crime

