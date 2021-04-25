Man in trouble for refusing to check-in at premises

A Murwillumbah man has got in trouble with NSW police for non-Compliance with COVID check-in requirements.

On Monday, April 19, at around 11.52am, a 38-year-old male attended the Murwillumbah Library.

The man was asked to complete the COVID-19 check in via the QR code at the entrance, to which he refused.

He argued with staff, believing he did not have to provide details due to privacy legislation.

The female staff member advised the accused that as per requirements, he is obliged to supply his details or his permission to enter would be refused.

The accused entered the premises without signing-in, even though he was requested to on numerous occasions. He eventually left the premises about 12.10pm.

On Tuesday April 20, around 1.20pm, the same man attended the Murwillumbah Library.

The accused refused again to use the QR code at the entrance to sign in, as per COVID requirements, citing privacy legislation.

He entered the premises yelling at other patrons and recording them.

The accused left the library shortly before police attendance.

Police located the accused exiting a vehicle which was parked near the intersection of Murwillumbah and Brisbane Streets in Murwillumbah, and conducted checks on the vehicle, which returned that the vehicle had cancelled registration and was owned by the accused.

Police observed the accused walk into the Courthouse Hotel, and located the accused at the rear of the premises.

Police advised the accused that they had a complaint by the library that he refused to sign in as requested, to what he stated that he was not required to.

Police advised the accused that due to his behaviour, he was not permitted to return to the library.

The accused continued to act belligerently and argumentative, questioning police powers.

The accused had also failed to sign into the Courthouse Hotel and was advised to leave the premises by the licensee, which he complied to.

The man requested information from police regarding COVID-related legislation, which police provided to the man at the Murwillumbah Police Station.

On Thursday April 22, around 8.15pm, Police attended the accused‘s address in Murwillumbah to serve paperwork regarding the incidents over the previous days.

Police attempted to speak to the accused which the attempts were futile.

Police attempted to explain the banning notice and the infringements that he was receiving.

The man refused to listen and continued yelling at police.

Police put the paperwork on the ground in front of the accused, to which the accused has kicked the paperwork away.

The man was issued an infringement for offensive language.