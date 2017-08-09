Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
JUNE, 1999: Streets Ice Cream logo, 06/99. Logos
JUNE, 1999: Streets Ice Cream logo, 06/99. Logos
Offbeat

Man in the cooler after stealing an ice cream truck

Michael Nolan
16th Dec 2019 12:13 PM | Updated: 2:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHERBOURG man's attempt to beat the heat landed him in police custody after he stole a truck laden with ice cream.

Police allege the 28-year-old man stole a Streets Ice Cream truck from a Puma service station in Maryborough at 6.45am.

The man drove the truck to Cherbourg but lost control on Barambah Ave.

He crashed near a store, at about 8.15am.

Police arrested and charged the man with stealing a vehicle, obstructing police, breeching bail, unlicensed driving and common nuisance.

He is due to appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court later today.

Early reports suggest most of the ice cream survived the crash and were later rescued by another Streets truck.

cherbourg crime editors picks kingaroy crime stolen vehicle streets ice cream toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        premium_icon 11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        Health A North Coast girl who was bitten by a tiger snake in her backyard is fighting every day to get back to her normal bubbly self.

        'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        premium_icon 'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        News Off-duty police officer was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

        Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        premium_icon Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        News A BYRON BAY woman will run more than 16km of beaches across 230 countries to...

        Rain helps fireys, but more needed

        Rain helps fireys, but more needed

        News THE much-needed rain is a mixed blessing on the fireground, with cloudy conditions...