A MAN is in hospital after sustaining serious burns at a residence at Bli Bli, north of Mooloolaba.

The man was believed to have received the injuries after throwing petrol on an open flame.

Paramedics were called to a private residence about 3.20pm and took the 37-year-old under lights and sirens to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was in a serious condition.