Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
AFP is reporting that the suspect has been arrested.
AFP is reporting that the suspect has been arrested.
News

Man in Medieval clothes kills at least two

by Ben Graham
1st Nov 2020 7:49 PM

A man dressed in Medieval clothing attacked multiple victims with what police called a "bladed weapon" in Quebec on Saturday night local time, leaving at least two dead.

Police in the Canadian city reported the incident on Twitter shortly before midnight and urged residents to stay indoors while the suspect remains on the loose, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The incident took place near Parliament Hill close to the national assembly, police said.

According to Canada's CTV News, five victims were taken to a local hospital but there was no information on their conditions.


Authorities also did not immediately release details concerning the two people who were killed or say if there were additional victims.

"It remains to be determined, but these are serious attacks," police spokesperson Etienne Doyon told the station.

A man in his mid 20s was arrested shortly before 1am local time, officers said.

Reporters at the scene have tweeted photos of a police command post outside Quebec's Parliament Building.

More to come

Originally published as Man in Medieval clothes kills at least two

More Stories

murder quebec

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Just scratching the surface’, QR codes set to explode

        Premium Content ‘Just scratching the surface’, QR codes set to explode

        News EXPERTS tip positive trend for the popular COVID technology in years to come.

        Hailstones the size of golf balls threaten to ruin Halloween

        Premium Content Hailstones the size of golf balls threaten to ruin Halloween

        News Short, sharp, vicious storms have ripped through the Northern Rivers on Saturday

        MISSING MAN: Can you help find Michael?

        MISSING MAN: Can you help find Michael?

        News Michael Laracy, aged 56, was last seen leaving his home at Ballina

        STORM WARNING: Destructive winds, giant hailstones and rain

        STORM WARNING: Destructive winds, giant hailstones and rain

        News A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers