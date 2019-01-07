Menu
Login
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Jimboomba this morning.
Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Jimboomba this morning.
News

Critical injuries after car-truck crash

by Sarah Matthews
7th Jan 2019 11:42 AM

A MAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after an accident south of Brisbane this morning.

The man was trapped in car after a collision with a truck, that caused the truck to overturn.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Cusack Lane, Jimboomba, about 7.15am.

A spokesman from QAS said the truck driver, an adult male, was stable and out of his vehicle.

The driver of the other car was trapped in the vehicle with serious injuries.

The QAS says they have taken two people to hospital, one in a critical condition to the PA Hospital and a patient in a stable condition to Logan Hospital.

accident car collision crash motoring truck

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners